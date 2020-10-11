NFL Rumors: This Patriots Player Became Latest To Test Positive For COVID-19

New England Patriots defensive tackle Byron Cowart reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, triggering the postponement of his team’s Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos.

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio was the first to report Cowart’s positive test Sunday morning, which later was confirmed by other outlets.

Cowart will be the fourth Patriots player to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice squad D-tackle Bill Murray.

The Patriots canceled practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday following Gilmore’s positive test. They held their first practice of the week Saturday, then shut down their facility again Sunday in the wake of Cowart’s diagnosis.

Cowart participated in Saturday’s practice.

The Patriots’ game against the Broncos, initially scheduled for Sunday, then moved to Monday evening, officially was postponed Sunday morning.

The NFL has yet to announce a new date/time, but multiple reports have indicated it will be next Sunday, when the Patriots were scheduled to have their bye.

Cowart, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has started all four games for the Patriots this season. He played 17 snaps on defense and six more on special teams in last Monday’s road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

