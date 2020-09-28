2020 Bruins/NHL Offseason Primer: Free Agency And Draft Previews, Analysis, Opinion

For all but the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning, the NHL offseason has arrived.

You know, just like it does every fall.

Indeed, this year is different than most, but there promises to be as much intrigue as ever between free agency and the draft. The flat cap as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic certainly threw a wrench in the plans of some teams, meaning the landing spots for many free agents are as uncertain as ever.

So while there is plenty to unpack, we at NESN.com have you covered. Every day from now through the draft and free agency, we’ll have fresh draft and free agency preview, analysis and opinion content on both the Boston Bruins and NHL as a whole from Mike Cole, Lauren Campbell and Logan Mullen.

And lucky for you, all of those links you’ll be able to find below. So bookmark this page, you’re gonna need it.

Sept. 28: Bruins Offseason Checklist: Don Sweeney’s To-Dos Before Next Season

