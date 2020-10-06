DeAndre Hopkins Takes To Twitter After Texans Fire Bill O’Brien

DeAndre Hopkins isn’t taking a victory lap over the major change made in Houston.

The Texans on Monday fired Bill O’Brien, who had served as Houston’s head coach since 2014. The Texans never made it out of the divisional round of the NFL playoffs under O’Brien and are off to an 0-4 start this season.

One has to imagine Houston’s early-season struggles might not be as significant if Hopkins still was in the fold. The Texans traded the star wide receiver to the Arizona Cardinals in what was widely regarded as the most head-scratching move of the offseason. O’Brien and Hopkins reportedly did not get along. The first-year Cardinal back in April explained the two had “no relationship.”

Hours after the Texans relieved O’Brien of his duties, Hopkins took a classy approach to the news.

Wish bad on no man. — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) October 6, 2020

The Texans will try to notch their first win of the season Sunday when they host the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are primed to halt their losing streak at two Sunday in the Meadowlands against the New York Jets.

