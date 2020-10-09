NHL Rumors: These Two Teams Have Spoken To Alex Pietrangelo Since Free Agency Opened

Alex Pietrangelo is the top prize in NHL free agency, so it should be little surprise that the Toronto Maple Leafs are kicking the tires.

Whether or not they could pull off such a deal remains to be seen.

After a slow start to the NHL free agency window opening, TSN’s Darren Dreger reported right around 3 p.m. ET that Pietrangelo had spoken to the Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights.

Neither team is awash with cap space. However, if the Golden Knights are able to move Marc-Andre Fleury like they need to, they definitely could have the space to get a deal done — espeically after moving Paul Stastny earlier in the day.

As for the Leafs, they likely would have to move Andreas Johnsson, William Nylander or both in order to sign Pietrangelo and still be able to round out their roster.