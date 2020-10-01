Nick Wright Casts Bold Prediction While Making Patriots-Chiefs Pick

Nick Wright could not be higher on the Kansas City Chiefs this season.

The Chiefs, to the surprise of no one, are off to a hot start on the 2020 campaign. Kansas City’s latest victim was the high-powered Ravens, who fell by 14 points to the reigning Super Bowl champions in Baltimore on Monday.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. will square off with another one of the AFC’s best this Sunday. The Patriots have exceeded expectations thus far, so much so that some pundits already view New England as a Super Bowl LV contender. But Wright believes the Patriots will fall to the Chiefs in Week 4. He also thinks every team remaining on KC’s regular-season schedule will be handed defeat.

“…I picked the Patriots to win the AFC East. I know everyone loves the Bills. I’m still picking them to win the AFC East. They are a good team, but they are going up against the best team,” Wright said Wednesday on FOX Sports 1’s “First Things First.” “Seattle’s got a very good offense. Patriots defense couldn’t stop it. The Chiefs have the best offense. The Patriots’ defense is not going to be able to stop it. It’s not an indictment. Here’s the thing the Patriots will have in common with every team the Chiefs play this year: They’ll lose. That’s OK, everyone’s going to. It’s not a problem. There’s no shame in that.”

"The Patriots are a good team. But they're going up against the best team. … Here is what the Patriots will have in common with every single team the Chiefs play this year — they'll lose. That's OK. There's no shame in that." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/2BLatejN4U — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 30, 2020

For those wondering, tough matchups on the docket for the Chiefs this season include the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, as well as the division rival Los Angeles Chargers who seem to always give Kansas City trouble.

Going 16-0 is an infeasible idea for nearly every team in most seasons. But the way the Chiefs have looked out of the gate, and the likely event that they’ll improve as the campaign unfolds, makes it feel like a real possibility in Kansas City.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images