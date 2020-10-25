No Patriots QB Controversy? Cam Newton ‘Absolutely’ New England’s Starter

FOXBORO, Mass. — Cam Newton will be the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Newton “absolutely” will remain New England’s starter despite the QB’s struggles this season.

The Patriots are now 2-4 on the season after losing their Week 7 matchup 33-6 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Newton went just 9-of-15 for 98 yards with three interceptions in the loss to the 49ers. He has just two passing touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season. He’s thrown for 255 yards with no touchdowns and five interceptions in the past two weeks.

Jarrett Stidham is the Patriots’ backup quarterback. He went 6-of-10 for 64 yards with an interception Sunday.

Belichick said he “just wanted to give Stid a little experience” against the 49ers.

Stidham is 11-of-23 for 124 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions this season. Veteran Brian Hoyer is the Patriots’ third-stringer. He went 15-of-24 for 130 yards with one interception in the Patriots’ Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

There might not be a right answer at quarterback for the Patriots this season if Newton can’t show improvement as a passer. The Patriots’ defense also struggled with missed tackles against the 49ers and could watch their season start to fade away with another loss.

Quarterback Tom Brady, who left the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent this offseason, is 5-2 on the season and has thrown 18 touchdowns and four interceptions through seven games. He went 33-of-45 for 369 yards with four touchdowns and a rushing score in Tampa Bay’s 45-20 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Newton’s leash was three quarters long Sunday. It should be even shorter against the Bills.

