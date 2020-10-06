Patrick Mahomes Has Blunt Assessment Of His Performance Vs. Patriots

Oftentimes, opposing teams will simply try to slow down Patrick Mahomes, because outright stopping him is near impossible.

Such was the case Monday night.

The New England Patriots defense provided a solid performance at Arrowhead Stadium in their 26-10 loss to Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. It wasn’t until late in the third quarter that the Chiefs scored their first touchdown, and Mahomes finished with 236 yards on 19-for-29 passing with a pair of touchdowns.

While the Patriots’ defense was solid, the Chiefs’ defensive unit reciprocated. And Mahomes made that clear in his fairly direct assessment of his play.

“I didn’t play very good football,” Mahomes said, via The Athletic.

“Our defense stepped up, made a lot of big-time plays.,” Mahomes then continued. “Whenever you’re trying to go throughout a season and win as many football games as possible to set you up for the playoffs, you’re going to have to win games like this.”

While the Patriots likely would argue there’s no such thing as moral victories, the defense should be feeling OK about themselves right now.

