Patriots-49ers Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For Week 7 Game

One team is coming off a potential momentum-building win while the other is coming off one of its worst losses in recent memory.

The 3-3 San Francisco 49ers will travel across the country to play the 2-3 New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium during the NFL’s Week 7 slate Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Patriots have a record below .500 in October (or after) for the first time since Nov. 10, 2002. Now, head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots will be looking for their first win in nearly a month after a brutal home loss to the Denver Broncos.

Here’s our betting preview for Patriots-49ers, with all odds/lines via consensus data.

San Francisco 49ers at (-2.5) New England Patriots

Total: 44.5

BETTING TRENDS

The Patriots opened up as a home favorite (-2.5) earlier this week, and the line is standing strong. New England is 2-3 against the spread this season while San Francisco also is identical to its record at 3-3 ATS.

The Patriots have won two of their three home games while the 49ers are a perfect 2-0 on the road, though those wins came over both the 0-6 New York Jets and 1-6 New York Giants, doing so in consecutive weeks of traveling to the East Coast.

Historically, the Patriots have covered in four of their last five contests against the 49ers.

PROPS

First-half line, total

New England -0.5, 22.5

First touchdown scorer

Cam Newton +700

Jerick McKinnon +800

George Kittle +950

Damien Harris +1300

James White +1300

Julian Edelman +1500

Deebo Samuel +1500

Passing yards

Cam Newton over/under 215.5 yards

Jimmy Garoppolo over/under 240.5 yards

Rushing yards

Cam Newton over/under 48.5

Receiving yards

Kendrick Bourne over/under 27.5

Deebo Samuel over/under 46.5

Brandon Aiyuk over/under 35.5

George Kittle over/under 68.5

PICK: Patriots -2.5

The Patriots had a weird two-week stretch with limited practices and key absences, in large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Newton didn’t play in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs while a number of injuries played a role in New England’s Week 6 loss to Denver.

Still, betting against Belichick and the Patriots after two straight losses, entering a home game in which they had a regular week of practice, is difficult to do. Their offense couldn’t have looked worse against Denver, but with the return of lineman David Andrews and Shaq Mason listed as question, it could make for a positive result in New England.

And on the other hand, the 49ers have battled the injury bug all season. They’ll be without leading rusher Raheem Mostert, key linebacker Kwon Alexander and a plethora of other impactful defensive players.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images