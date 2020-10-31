Patriots Activate Josh Uche, Cody Davis Off IR, Promote D-Tackle To 53-Man Roster

Sunday’s New England Patriots-Buffalo Bills game could feature the NFL debut of rookie linebacker Josh Uche.

The Patriots activated Uche, a 2020 second-round draft pick, off injured reserve Saturday during a flurry of roster moves.

The Michigan product has yet to appear in a game at the NFL level, sitting out New England’s season opener as a healthy scratch and missing the next five due to injury.

Athletic and explosive, Uche should add some much-needed speed to the Patriots’ linebacking corps, which has struggled as a unit. The 22-year-old could slot into the inside ‘backer role safety Adrian Phillips frequently has filled this season.

The Patriots also activated special teamer Cody Davis off IR. Defensive tackle Beau Allen and running back Sony Michel were not activated, though Michel was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list.