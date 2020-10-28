Patriots Injury Report: Damien Harris Among Eight Limited Ahead Of Bills Game

The New England Patriots’ injury report is growing.

A season-high eight players were limited in Wednesday’s Patriots practice, and two did not participate. Of those 10 players, six did not appear on the injury report last week:

WR N’Keal Harry (DNP, concussion)

DT Lawrence Guy (limited, ankle)

RB Damien Harris (limited, ankle)

OL Justin Herron (limited, ankle)

G Joe Thuney (limited, ankle)

OLB John Simon (limited, shoulder)

Harry, Herron and Thuney all exited Sunday’s 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers with injuries. Guy briefly left the game but later returned.

Harris led all Patriots ball-carriers with 10 rushes for 58 yards. He’s started each of New England’s last three games with previous top back Sony Michel on both injured reserve and the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Simon was on the field for 49 of New England’s 66 defensive snaps against the Niners and ranks second among Patriots front-seven defenders in snaps played this season behind linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley.

Safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), receiver Julian Edelman (knee) and guard Shaq Mason (calf) also were limited. Defensive tackle Carl Davis (concussion) did not practice. Dugger and Davis did not play against San Francisco.

The Patriots are preparing to visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Four Buffalo starters did not practice Wednesday.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

G Cody Ford (knee)

DE Jerry Hughes (foot)

S Micah Hyde (concussion)

CB Josh Norman (hamstring)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DT Vernon Butler (groin)

QB Jake Fromm (not injury related)

DT Quinton Jefferson (knee)

CB Cam Lewis (wrist)

WR Isaiah McKenzie (ankle)

LB Matt Milano (pectoral)

G Brian Winters (knee)

FULL AVAILABILITY

QB Josh Allen (left shoulder)

WR Josh Brown (knee)

