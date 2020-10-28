Patriots Practice Notes: N’Keal Harry Absent; Two Players Return Ahead Of Bills Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some notes and observations from Wednesday’s wet and rainy New England Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium:

— Wide receiver N’Keal Harry was absent from practice as he recovers from the concussion that knocked him out of Sunday’s 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

This was Harry’s first documented concussion at the NFL level, but the 22-year-old has a history of head injuries that caused him to quit football for several years before high school.

Harry has 19 catches on 32 targets for 172 yards and one touchdown in six games this season. He’s played 71.2 percent of offensive snaps, second-most among New England wideouts behind Damiere Byrd.

Fellow second-year pro Jakobi Meyers took over Harry’s snap load after his injury and finished as the Patriots’ leading receiver, catching four passes on six targets for 60 yards.

If Harry cannot play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots could choose to elevate Isaiah Zuber, Kristian Wilkerson or Mason Kinsey from the practice squad to join wideouts Byrd, Meyers, Julian Edelman and Gunner Olszewski.

— Linebacker Brandon Copeland and defensive tackle Carl Davis also were absent from practice.

Copeland reportedly will miss the rest of the season with a torn pec. Davis sat out Sunday’s game with a concussion.

Practice squad edge rusher Rashod Berry and tight end Jake Burt weren’t spotted, either.

— Guard Joe Thuney and offensive tackle Justin Herron both practiced after leaving Sunday’s game with ankle injuries — a positive sign for New England’s banged-up offensive line.

Both appeared limited, however, working separately from the rest of the O-line during the open media portion of practice.

Thuney, a second-team All-Pro last season, hasn’t missed a game in his NFL career, starting 68 at left guard and two at center. Herron has been a valuable reserve as a sixth-round rookie, playing snaps at both tackle spots and as a jumbo tight end.

— Special teamer Cody Davis was back at practice. He spent the last three games on injured reserve with a rib injury and now is eligible to return.

Defensive tackle Beau Allen and linebacker Josh Uche — who returned to practice from IR last week but have yet to be added to the 53-man roster — also were present.

— Offensive lineman James Ferentz returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

— Running back Sony Michel remains out. He, like Davis, is eligible to return from IR, but the Patriots have yet to remove him from COVID reserve.

