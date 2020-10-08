Patriots Re-Sign Tight End/Fullback To Practice Squad Ahead Of Broncos Game

Paul Quessenberry is back with the New England Patriots.

The Patriots re-signed the tight end/fullback to their practice squad Thursday.

Quessenberry initially signed with the Patriots during training camp after spending the last five years in the Marine Corps. The 28-year-old played defensive end at Navy — where he was teammates with Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona — and never has played in an NFL game.

The Patriots canceled practice Wednesday and Thursday after cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the coronavirus. Gilmore was the third Patriots player to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the last week, joining quarterback Cam Newton and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray.

Murray’s move to that list opened a spot for Quessenberry on the practice squad.

The Patriots are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via New England Patriots