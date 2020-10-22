Former Magic, Pistons Coach Stan Van Gundy Set To Take Over Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans officially have themselves a new head coach.

New Orleans parted ways with former head coach Alvin Gentry after their time in the NBA bubble, and officially have hired veteran coach Stan Van Gundy to fill the spot.

Van Gundy began his head coaching career with the Miami Heat, before taking the same position with the Orlando Magic where he led the squad to the NBA Finals in 2008-09 in a losing effort against the Los Angeles Lakers.

His most recent coaching stop was with the Detroit Pistons from the 2014-15 season through the 2017-18, before finding work as an analyst for TNT.

For more on the move, check out the “Need To Know” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.