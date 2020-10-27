Rays Vs. Dodgers Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 6 Online, On TV

A new World Series champion could be crowned Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Dodgers can put the finishing touches on the Fall Classic in Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rookie Tony Gonsolin is slated to toe the rubber for LA opposite Tampa Bay southpaw Blake Snell.

Should the Dodgers win Tuesday, it will mark their first championship since 1988. If not, the sides will meet for a winner-take-all Game 7 on Wednesday.

Here’s how to watch Rays-Dodgers Game 6 online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images