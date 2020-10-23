Rockies’ Daniel Bard MLBPA’s Choice For NL Comeback Player Of The Year

2020 has been Daniel Bard’s year.

The Colorado Rockies pitcher returned to Major League Baseball action this year for the first time since playing with the Boston Red Sox in 2013. And boy, did he impress during the pandemic-shortened season.

Bard went 4-2 with a 3.65 ERA in 23 games with the Rockies. He earned his first win since 2012 on July 25 and collected his first save since 2011 on Aug. 11.

So it should come as no surprise that his fellow MLB players voted him as their choice for National League Comeback Players of the Year.

🔊 Respect from your peers means everything. Daniel Bard is the @MLB_PLAYERS Choice for NL Comeback Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/QdeinhLgsW — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) October 22, 2020

Awesome stuff.

We can’t wait to see what more the 35-year-old has up his sleeve.

