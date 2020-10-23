Tom Brady Addresses Not Shaking Nick Foles’ Hand After Bucs-Bears Game

It’s “Handshakegate 2.0” apparently. And Tom Brady has given his side of the story.

You’re probably aware the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback did not meet Nick Foles after their Week 5 loss to the Chicago Bears — something the 43-year-old also did after the New England Patriots’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Many wondered if Brady headed straight to the locker room due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and not wanting to shake hands. That would be a valid reason, except the QB shook hands with Drew Brees, Justin Herbert and Aaron Rodgers.

So, Brady, why the snub of Foles?

“I didn’t even think about that,” Brady told reporters during a video conference Thursday. “I think Nick Foles is a hell of a player and a Super Bowl champ. I don’t know one reason or another why I wouldn’t do that. Sometimes I run off the field, sometimes I haven’t.

“Sometimes if I have a personal relationship like I have with Drew (Brees) and Justin (Herbert) and Aaron (Rodgers) over the years — I don’t know, I don’t think it’s anything in particular other than I have great admiration for Nick and I think he’s a hell of a player. (The Bears) are off to a great start.”

Now all we can do is wait and see if the third time really is a charm or if Brady again won’t meet Foles at midfield.

