The Bruins don’t have a pick in the first round of this year’s NHL Entry Draft, but Boston still is preparing for Wednesday.

Tuesday marked Day 1 of the 2020 draft. And, probably to the surprise of no one, the New York Rangers drafted Alexis Lafrenière with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Bruins get their turn in the second round with the 58th overall pick. And fans were given a peak into their draft room.

Check it out:

Now we wait and see who the newest member of the Black and Gold will be.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images