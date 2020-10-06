Rangers Select Alexis Lafrenière First Overall In 2020 NHL Entry Draft

Lafrenière long has been expected to be the top pick

There were no surprises when the New York Rangers made their pick in this year’s NHL Entry Draft.

Alexis Lafrenière was drafted No. 1 overall by the Rangers on Tuesday night. This long was expected even before New York won the NHL Draft Lottery in August.

The 18-year-old Lafrenière is not afraid to get in front of the net and is physical. So he certainly could provide a boost to the Rangers, who finished with 79 points in the 2019-20 season.

Lafrenière is the first Quebec-born player drafted No. 1 overall since Marc-André Fleury was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2003.

