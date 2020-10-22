Tedy Bruschi Takes To Twitter To Clarify Antonio Brown-Patriots Comment

Tedy Bruschi wants to clear the air.

The former New England Patriots linebacker appeared on Wednesday’s episode of WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria” where he touched on Antonio Brown’s potential return to the NFL following an eight-week suspension. But Bruschi isn’t exactly please with how his comment was construed.

For reference, here’s a quote from the appearance:

They could. They could use him. But I’m telling you, if I am Antonio Brown, I wouldn’t touch the Patriots with a 10-foot pole. And I say that because this team isn’t very good anymore. You have a quarterback now that I have to be open for him to get me. Do I go to Cam, or maybe Russell Wilson that can put the ball in a place where I barely have to move my hands. What quarterback would I rather play for? (Also) bad taste in my mouth with New England and how it ended.

Well, Bruschi took to Twitter on Thursday to clarify, noting “words get twisted.”

“I was speaking on the possible thought process of Antonio Brown,” he wrote. “I hope this clears things up. This Patriot team can still make the playoffs and I expect them to.”

I was speaking on the possible thought process of Antonio Brown. I hope this clears things up. This Patriot team can still make the playoffs and I expect them to. — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) October 22, 2020

Fair enough.

Brown’s suspension ends after Week 8. And considering Russell Wilson’s latest comments about the wideout, it doesn’t seem like Bruschi was off target with his assessment.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images