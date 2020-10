Rob Thomas wasted no time welcoming Torey Krug to St. Louis.

The Blues and Krug agreed to terms on a seven-year deal Friday. The defenseman spent his first nine NHL seasons with the Boston Bruins.

You probably remember Krug’s massive hit on Thomas during Game 1 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. Well, Thomas decided to use that epic photo to welcome his new teammate to town.

Check it out:

Did we just become best friends??? pic.twitter.com/wjGrpboq8n — Robert Thomas (@RThomas_27) October 10, 2020

Ah, memories.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images