Watch Brett Gardner Rob Randy Arozarena Of Go-Ahead Home Run In Yankees-Rays

Brett Gardner was not going to let the Tampa Bay Rays take the lead in a do-or-die Game 5.

The New York Yankees were tied 1-1 with the Rays in the sixth inning in the American League Division Series when Randy Arozarena looked as if he was going to give Tampa Bay the lead.

The outfielder jumped all over the first pitch he saw from Gerrit Cole and launched it to center field. It appeared it was going to be a solo home run, but Gardner had other plans.

Check it out:

The winner will take on the Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images