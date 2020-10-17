Astros’ Carlos Correa Gave Framber Valdez Awesome Pep Talk Amid Game 6 Vs. Rays

Framber Valdez had himself an impressive outing in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series. But he needed a bit of a pep talk in the sixth inning after the Tampa Bay Rays got two of their first three batters of the inning to reach.
Enter Carlos Correa.
The shortstop and a few other infielders took a trip to the mound to check on Valdez. And the shortstop offered the southpaw a few words of advice during the visit.
(You can check out the clip here.)
Now, that’s what we call a pep talk.
The Astros went on to win 7-4 and force a Game 7.