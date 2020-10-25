Watch Dave Roberts React In Real Time To Dodgers’ World Series Meltdown

On some level, it’s hard to not feel bad for the Dodgers, who at times simply seem cursed in the World Series.

In case you missed it, Los Angeles on Saturday suffered an embarrassing, walk-off loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the 2020 World Series, which now is tied at two games apiece. The Dodgers led 7-6 with two outs and two men on in the bottom of the ninth inning, but a single by Brett Phillips and ensuing, indescribable mayhem resulted in a heartbreaking loss for Los Angeles.

Dave Roberts’ reaction to the final play tells you all you need to know:

Dave Roberts’ reaction to the ending of Game 4 😬 pic.twitter.com/Iv4cQu2zqz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 25, 2020

Ouch.