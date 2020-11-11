MLB Rumors: Details Of Tony La Russa’s February DUI Come To Light

Tony La Russa’s decision to drive after drinking is coming back to haunt him.

The Chicago White Sox manager was taken into custody in February after driving his car into a curb, causing him to blow out a tire. La Russa failed a field sobriety test.

The 76-year-old reportedly was charged with DUI a day before he officially was announced as Chicago’s next skipper.

And now we’re getting details of that night.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, La Russa told the arresting officer, “Do you see my ring? I’m a Hall of Famer baseball person. I’m legit. I’m a Hall of Famer, brother.”

La Russa’s breathalyzer test reportedly came back reading a BAC of .090.

It’s unclear if there will be any punishment from the White Sox.

