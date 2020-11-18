Bill Belichick ‘Flattered’ By Secretary Of Defense’s ‘Do Your Job’ Compliment

A memo sent to U.S. defense employees by acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller earlier this week included a reference to New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

“As we embark on this clear path forward,” Miller wrote, “I often reflect on the simple, yet powerful, leadership mantra of the incomparable football coach, Bill Belichick, ‘Do your job.’ We are a team, and that should be our mindset.”

Belichick appreciated by the shoutout.

“I really appreciate the kind words from Secretary Miller,” the Patriots coach said in his Wednesday morning video conference. “When you consider the type of leadership that he’s shown throughout his career in serving our country, it really means a lot. I’m flattered by the reference that he made. …

“It’s really a flattering comment from Secretary Miller. What a tremendous career he’s had in protecting our freedom and helping give us the opportunity to do what we do, and that’s coach and play football.”

Belichick also took the opportunity to send a message to the U.S. government regarding the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“I’ll just say while we’re on the subject,” Belichick said, “I read (Miller’s) point about combatting traditional threats, and I couldn’t help but think and hope that, we’ve seen from other countries around the world, and I hope our country will take action against Turkey and Azerbaijan for their unprovoked and deadly attacks on Armenians.

“We’ve seen that when humanitarian crises like ethnic cleaning go unpunished that they just continue to happen, and I hope that we can put a stop to that.”

Belichick previously shared words of support for Armenians in a video posted on the Instagram page of Berj Najarian, the Patriots’ director of football/head coach administration.

