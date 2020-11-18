NBA Rumors: Why Celtics Are Trying So Hard To Move Up In Draft

If there’s a pick above No. 14 in Wednesday’s NBA Draft, chances are the Boston Celtics have been rumored to have tried acquiring it.

Although it hasn’t led to anything tangible, the Celtics have been in a myriad of rumors the last few weeks, and that remains the case with just hours to go until the draft. The latest murmurs have the Celtics — who currently own pick Nos. 14, 26, 30 and 47 — trying to land a top-three picks.

So why are the Celtics so hellbent on moving up? The Athletic’s Jared Weiss shed some light on the matter.

“It’s been interesting to hear from league sources that most of these discussions about the Celtics moving up in the draft have been under the guise of improving trade capital rather than targeting a future core piece,” Weiss wrote Wednesday.

That makes plenty of sense, as the win-now Celtics might be better off flipping quality picks for more established talent instead of taking a chance on a rookie.