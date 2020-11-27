Celtics Scheduled To Play 76ers, Nets As Part Of NBA’s 2020 Preseason Slate

The NBA’s 2020 preseason schedule is out, and the Celtics have two interesting matchups on their calendar.

Boston will play its first preseason contest against the 76ers in Philadelphia on Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. ET. Former Celtics head coach Doc Rivers joined the Sixers this offseason after seven seasons leading the Los Angeles Clippers.

The C’s will return home for the second game, when they’ll host Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE:



12/15 @ Philadelphia

12/18 vs Brooklyn — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 27, 2020

The preseason is scheduled to run from Dec. 11 to Dec. 19. You can check out the full slate here.

The NBA expects to tip off its 2020-21 season on Dec. 22.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images