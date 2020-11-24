Chase Winovich Becomes Latest Patriot To Show Solidarity With Armenia

Chase Winovich stands with Armenia

Bill Belichick and Berj Najarian aren’t the only members of the New England Patriots showing solidarity for Armenia.

Just days after Belichick took a stand against Turkish and Azeri aggression toward Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh, Chase Winovich showed support for the embattled nation with a simple tweet.

Armenians faced severe military and civilian losses after a more than 40-day offensive by Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh. Nagorno-Karabakh is located within the borders of Azerbaijan, but is primarily inhabited by ethnic Armenians seeking their own self-determination as part of the Republic of Artsakh.

Earlier this month, an agreement was signed which ordered Armenia to relinquish a large portion of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan, thus displacing thousands of Armenians in the region.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images

