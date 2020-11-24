Bruce Arians Offers Blunt Criticism Of Tom Brady After Bucs’ Loss Vs. Rams

Bruce Arians has not been one to hold back criticism of his players. And that was the case Tuesday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped their “Monday Night Football” game against the Los Angeles Rams, 27-24. Tom Brady didn’t look all that sharp with two interceptions, as well as an interesting play when he tried to throw two passes.

Arians has offered up some harsh takes regarding the 43-year-old quarterback, and didn’t hold back when asked about Brady’s struggles.

“Other than the deep ball, I think he’s getting confused a few times with the coverage,” Arians said Tuesday, via the Tampa Bay Times. “That might be the cause for some inaccurate balls, but I don’t see it at all in practice. We’re not missing the deep ball in practice, that’s for sure. It’s just a matter on Sundays hitting them.”

Well, if it can’t translate from practice to the field on game day, that’s a problem.

Brady finished Monday night’s game with two touchdowns and as many interceptions.

Now we’ll see if the confusion continues when Tampa Bay takes on the 9-1 Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

