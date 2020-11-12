Colts-Titans Betting Preview: Odds, Trends, Pick For Thursday Night Game

Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season begins with a critical division battle.

The Indianapolis Colts will be in Nashville on Thursday night for a matchup with the Tennessee Titans. The 6-2 Titans currently hold a slim lead over the 5-3 Colts for first place in the AFC South.

This will be the first of two head-to-head meetings between the division rivals over the next three weeks, and both will come with major playoff implications.

Here’s our betting preview for the Colts-Titans primetime tilt. The line, total and props are provided via consensus data.

(-1) Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Total: 48.5

BETTING TRENDS

Many were thinking Super Bowl for the Titans when they started the season 5-0, but Tennessee since has fallen back down to earth. Mike Vrabel’s team went 1-2 over its last three games, including an 11-point loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite being a division leader, the Titans have been a shaky bet this season. Tennessee is 3-5 against the spread entering Week 10, though it is 3-2 ATS on home turf. The Colts, somewhat surprisingly, have been favored in all but one of their eight games to date, going 4-3 ATS in such scenarios. Indy also is a modest 2-2 ATS away from Lucas Oil Stadium.

As for the total, the OVER has cashed in five of the Titans’ eight games, including two totals of 52 and two of 49.5 The Colts find themselves a shade under that mark, as their eight games have seen an even split of the OVER and UNDER hitting.

PROPS

First-half line, total

Indianapolis -0.5, 23.5

First touchdown scorer

Derrick Henry +500

A.J. Brown +800

Jonathan Taylor +950

Corey Davis +1200

Jordan Wilkins +1300

T.Y. Hilton +1300

Passing yards

Philip Rivers over/under 265.5 yards

Ryan Tannehill over/under 243.5 yards

Rushing yards

Derrick Henry over/under 79.5 yards

Jonathan Taylor over/under 41.5 yards

Jordan Wilkins over/under 31.5 yards

Receiving yards

A.J. Brown over/under 62.5 yards

Corey Davis over/under 50.5 yards

Zach Pascal over/under 40.5 yards

T.Y. Hilton over/under 34.5 yards

PICK

Titans +1

Tennessee is susceptible to big plays. But despite allowing the sixth-most passing yards per game, the Titans might not be in much danger Thursday. The Colts’ offense isn’t very dynamic, and Philip Rivers seemingly is close to becoming a liability for Indy. He’s only eclipsed 275 passing yards on two occasions this season, including against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a losing effort.

The Colts’ defense is stingy against both the run and pass, but the Titans should be able to find some cracks. You only can do so much against Derrick Henry, who’s rushed for 75 yards or more in six of eight games this season. For what it’s worth, the star power back is averaging 93.5 rushing yards on Thursday nights over his career, per ESPN.

We’re expecting this one to be close, but we’ll give the edge to the Titans, who are an awfully tough out at Nissan Stadium.

