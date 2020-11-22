Damiere Byrd Hauls In 42-Yard Pass For First Touchdown With Patriots

Damiere Byrd is on the board.
The Patriots receiver hauled in a 42-yard pass Sunday against the Houston Texans for his first touchdown pass with New England. The play, also made possible by a great throw from quarterback Cam Newton, at the time narrowed the Texans’ lead to 21-16.
Take a look:
What a catch.
The big play gave Byrd three receptions for 89 yards and a score on the game. It also offered a rare glimpse of the speed and playmaking ability the Patriots expected when they signed Byrd during the offseason.