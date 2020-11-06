Devin McCourty Responds To Bill Belichick’s Gripes About Patriots Cap Situation

Bill Belichick can lament the New England Patriots’ cap situation all he wants, but his players don’t really care.

After all, it’s not their job to care.

Belichick, typically mum on just about everything, made a surprising comment on SiriusXM radio last weekend to former Pats offensive coordinator Charlie Weis. The head coach indicated that the Patriots were in the position they’re in now because they had spent previous years going all in on winning, finances be damned.

It effectively was an admission that this is a rebuilding year of sorts for the Patriots. And during an appearance Friday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” New England safety Devin McCourty was asked if he agrees with Belichick’s notion.

“Do I? It doesn’t matter if I agree or disagree. It definitely doesn’t,” McCourty said, via WEEI.com. “I get paid to play free safety. That’s what I do. I am not into all of that other stuff. That is for you guys to decide. You guys get to decide on why we win and why we lose. I am not the expert. I am just a player.”

The supposedly cash-strapped 2-5 Patriots next will face the winless New York Jets on Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images