Did Bill Belichick Take Jab At Lamar Jackson With Praise For Deshaun Watson?

The Texans have been disappointing this season, but the Patriots still likely will have their hands full with Houston’s offense Sunday.

Deshaun Watson has fared pretty well against the Patriots in his young career. The fourth-year pro over three total games against New England has thrown for 711 yards with six touchdowns while adding 80 rushing yards. Watson put on a show in Week 13 last season when he diced up the Patriots in a Texans win at NRG Stadium.

Week 11 will mark New England’s second matchup in as many games against a dual-threat quarterback. The Patriots’ defense impressed last week when it stymied Lamar Jackson and Co. in a win over the Baltimore Ravens. When asked if going up against Jackson helped the Patriots prepare for Watson, Bill Belichick might have taken a veiled jab at the reigning MVP.

The exact quote when Zolak asked defending Jackson prepares them for today:

Jackson hasn’t exactly lit it up through the air this season. The Ravens star has thrown for less than 250 yards in all but one game this season, which has seen Baltimore’s offense struggle at times. The unit currently is not looking like the juggernaut it was last season when the Ravens claimed the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

There’s a good chance Jackson wasn’t even on the mind of Belichick when he issued the high praise to Watson But we have a feeling football fans and media members alike will run with the contrary.

