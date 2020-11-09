Ex-Astros GM Jeff Luhnow Suing Former Team For Breach Of Contract

Jeff Luhnow is taking legal action against his former team.

The former Houston Astros general manager is seeking more than $22 million for breach of contract, according to ESPN. Luhnow alleges “his firing was through a ‘negotiated resolution’ between owner Jim Crane and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred that allowed the Astros to keep their 2017 World Series championship,” ESPN reported.

According to the lawsuit, Luhnow still was owed $22 million when he was fired. Here is some more of what he is seeking, per ESPN.

Luhnow is seeking restitution that includes his remaining compensation owed, plus attorney fees and court costs. He is also seeking a jury trial.

His attorneys allege in the lawsuit that MLB’s investigation of the Astros sign-stealing scheme was “deeply flawed” and that there was “no credible evidence” that Luhnow had any knowledge of it.

They also point out that “the video room employees who conceived and orchestrated the sign-stealing system remained employed by the club throughout the 2020 season.”

Luhnow was fired from the Astros in January for his role in the 2017 sign-stealing scandal after Major League Baseball suspended him and then-manager AJ Hinch.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images