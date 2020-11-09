MLB Rumors: Red Sox Showing Interest In This Veteran Free Agent Pitcher

It’s officially Red Sox rumor season, folks.

Boston enters its offseason with a lot to do following one the most disappointing campaigns in franchise history. The Red Sox already have filled their managerial void, and now their focus should toward to perhaps the greatest need on the roster: starting pitching.

What Boston ultimately does on either the free agent or trade market remains to be seen, but it reportedly already has show interest in at least one starting pitcher.

Check out this report from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi:

Source: #RedSox among teams to express initial interest in free agent RHP Matt Shoemaker, who started Game 1 of the Wild Card Series for Toronto. He posted a 4.71 ERA in 6 regular-season starts. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 9, 2020

In addition to having a sweet name, Matt Shoemaker also is a decent big league starter when healthy.

The 34-year-old right-hander is coming off a season in which he allowed three runs or fewer in five of his six starts. He has a career 3.86 ERA in 104 starts.

