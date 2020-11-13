Fantasy Football Fallout: Stat Leaders From Colts Win Over Titans

The Indianapolis Colts have gained an advantage in AFC South.

Led by a dominant defensive effort, the Colts doubled up the host Tennessee Titans in a 34-17 verdict during Week 10 on “Thursday Night Football.”

Titans running back Derrick Henry was held without a rushing touchdown, Nyheim Hines had a far superior day than any other Colts running back while the Indianapolis defense/special teams could finish the week as one of the highest scoring groups.

Here’s how your fantasy football matchup may have been impacted from Thursday’s game, with stat leaders for each team:

Indianapolis Colts

QB Philip Rivers: 29-for-39, 308 yards, TD

RB Jonathan Taylor: Seven carries, 12 yards; Two rec., 25 yards

RB Nyheim Hines: 12 carries, 70 yards, TD rushing; five rec., 45 yards, TD receiving

WR Michael Pittman Jr.: Seven rec., 101 yards

WR T.Y. Hilton: Four rec., 40 yards

Colts Defense/Special Teams: 17 points allowed, 294 yards allowed, one sack, TD

Tennessee Titans

QB Ryan Tannehill: 15-for-27, 147 yards, TD

RB Derrick Henry: 19 rushes, 103 yards; one rec., six yards

WR A.J. Brown: one rec., 21 yards

WR Corey Davis: five rec., 67 yards

Both the Titans and Colts hold a 6-3 record, with the tiebreaker currently vaulting Indianapolis to the top of the division.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images