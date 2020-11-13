Dolphins Place Kyle Van Noy, Christian Wilkins On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Two of the Dolphins defensive starters have been sidelined due to COVID-19.

Miami on Thursday placed linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list after coming in close contact with a positive person earlier this week. Practice squad wideout Matt Cole also was placed on the list.

Lynn Bowden Jr., meanwhile, was removed from the list.

The #Dolphins are placing LB Kyle Van Noy, DL Christian Wilkins and practice squad WR Matt Cole on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and removing WR/RB Lynn Bowden from the list, I’m told. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 12, 2020

The NFL currently requires players and staff that have been in close contact with a positive person to isolate for at least five days and return a negative test. This puts both Van Noy and Wilkins out of commission for Sunday’s Week 10 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dolphins-Chargers kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images