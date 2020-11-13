Dolphins Place Kyle Van Noy, Christian Wilkins On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Van Noy will not be available Sunday as a result

Two of the Dolphins defensive starters have been sidelined due to COVID-19.

Miami on Thursday placed linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list after coming in close contact with a positive person earlier this week. Practice squad wideout Matt Cole also was placed on the list.

Lynn Bowden Jr., meanwhile, was removed from the list.

The NFL currently requires players and staff that have been in close contact with a positive person to isolate for at least five days and return a negative test. This puts both Van Noy and Wilkins out of commission for Sunday’s Week 10 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dolphins-Chargers kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

More Football:

Who NFL Analyst Believes Will Be Patriots’ Starting Quarterback Next Season

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related