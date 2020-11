Injuries around the NFL continue mount, and fantasy football managers are feeling the pain.

With so many stars across the league banged up, people still invested in their fantasy teams have been forced to get creative when filling their lineups. That trend only continued ahead of the Week 10 slate of games.

Thankfully, we’re here to help on what should be a busy Sunday.

Keep it here for all your pertinent fantasy football injury updates before Week 10 kickoffs:

#Patriots RB Damien Harris, dealing with ankle and chest injuries, is hopeful to play tonight vs the #Ravens, source said. He’ll be closely monitored pre-game to make sure there are no setbacks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2020

#Lions TE T.J. Hockenson, who popped up on the injury report this week because of his toe, is expected to play today vs. the Washington Football Team, I’m told. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2020

Joe Mixon Officially out Sunday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2020

The #Seahawks activated RB Alex Collins from the practice squad and downgraded RB Chris Carson & RB Carlos Hyde to out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2020

Players out Sunday include Christian McCaffrey, Kenny Golladay, Kyle Allen, Gardner Minshew II, Laviska Shenault, Justin Jackson, Joey Bosa, Devonta Freeman, David Johnson, Joe Mixon, Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde, Shaquill Griffin, Deebo Samuel, Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2020

#Ravens RB Mark Ingram, dealing with a high-ankle sprain and listed as questionable, had a good week of practice and should be set to play tonight, source said. He had a full practice on Friday, emphasizing the point. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2020

Houston Texans place RB David Johnson on injured reservehttps://t.co/zVzdT8m0WJ pic.twitter.com/exL0WzRbzb — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 14, 2020

#Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, is expected to play today vs. the #Raiders, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2020

Cardinals’ RB Kenyan Drake, listed as questionable due for Sunday to an ankle injury, has a good chance to play vs. the Bills, per source. Arizona sounds optimistic and hopeful about his availability, but the Cardinals want to test Drake in pre-game warmups and see how he feels. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2020

Notes:

— The #AZCardinals are activating starting G JR Sweezy from Injured Reserve, and he’s back tomorrow, source said. He’s been out with an elbow injury.

— The #Bears ruled out RB David Montgomery (concussion) for MNF vs. the #Vikings. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2020

Dolphins’ RB Matt Breida, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, is not expected to play vs. the Chargers, per source. Breida has a good chance to return next week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2020

The #Browns are activating RB Nick Chubb, and he’ll play tomorrow. That’ll help. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2020

#Giants WR Golden Tate, questionable because he tweaked his knee late in the week, is trending in the right direction to play, source said. He responded well to the benching last week, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2020

