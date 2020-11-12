Fantasy Football Week 10 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

Are you ready for another week of difficult fantasy football lineup decisions?

This season has been a nightmare for many fantasy managers, due to injuries, COVID-19 and other weird stuff. Consequently, deciding which players to start and which to bench has been brutally difficult, a trend that continues this week.

Lucky for you, we’re here to help.

Here are our Week 10 starts and sits:

STARTS:

JK Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

We’ll admit it: This is more of a gut feeling than an analytics-driven prediction. Dobbins, a highly talented rookie, broke out for 115 rushing yards two weeks ago before laying a dud — 35 all-purpose yards — over the weekend. Both games saw Dobbins take on an increased role in place of an injured Mark Ingram, who could return Sunday night. So, why are we starting Dobbins? Because the Ravens are facing the Patriots and their abysmal run defense. Even if Ingram and Gus Edwards get some run, we think Dobbins will be the star.

Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are facing the Seahawks, one of the worst passing defenses in football history. That’s all you need to know.

Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Kirk is red-hot, racking up five receiving touchdowns over his last three games, the most recent of which saw the Cardinals wideout catch five balls for 123 yards and a score. We love the chemistry he’s building with Kyler Murray.

Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers

Tonyan has proven to be a bit boom-or-bust, particularly when Davante Adams is in the lineup. However, the tight end position is brutally thin in fantasy, and the reality is there aren’t many players with higher upside than Tonyan, who has five touchdowns this season.

SITS:

Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots

We love Harris, but this might not be his best week. The Ravens have a strong defense, and there’s a chance Baltimore gets out to an early lead, forcing Cam Newton and the Patriots to become one-dimensional. That, coupled with the presence of Rex Burkhead, has us fading Harris this weekend.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans

The Colts might have the best defense in football, and divisional games sometimes turn into low-scoring slogs. There are better options at quarterback this weekend.

Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

We think Brown eventually will be a difference-maker but, as of right now, it’s tough to recommend starting him without seeing more. Plus, Bruce Arian this week said he thought Brown took too many snaps in his debut.

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

New England’s defense is bad, but it also is allowing the second-fewest points to opposing tight ends. Andrews also hasn’t been nearly as good this season as he was in 2019. Feel free to look elsewhere.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images