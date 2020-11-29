Fantasy Football Week 12 Injuries: Player Updates Ahead Of NFL Kickoffs

Are you still trying in your fantasy football league? Do you still have chance to win your league championship?

Well, then you need to stay on top of the injury reports.

Injuries in recent weeks have mounted across the NFL, as is the case every season during the winter months. Consequently, fantasy football managers have been forced to make difficult decisions when setting their lineups.

Who’s in? Who’s out?

We’re here to help.

Keep it here for all your fantasy football injury updates ahead of Sunday’s Week 12 kickoffs:

#Falcons WR Julio Jones is officially out today vs. the #Raiders due to a hamstring injury. Not practicing on Friday was not a good sign. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2020

Players out Sunday include Christian McCaffrey, Larry Fitzgerald, Rex Burkhead, Jonathan Taylor, Irv Smith, D.J. Chark, Chris Conley, Denzel Ward, Todd Gurley, John Brown, Salvon Ahmed, Myles Gaskin, Drew Lock, Jeff Driskell, Brett Rypien, Tevin Coleman and Brandon Aiyuk. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2020

#Falcons WR Julio Jones (hamstring) is not expected to play today vs. the #Raiders, source said. Jones was not able to practice on Friday after being limited earlier in the week. Meanwhile, TE Hayden Hurst (ankle) should be good to go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2020

Players returning to play this week include Austin Ekeler, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Trent Williams, Richard Sherman, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, Mitchell Trubisky and Chris Carson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2020

#Chargers RB Austin Ekeler, just activated from Injured Reserve because of a serious hamstring injury, is set to play today, source said. He won’t be the bell cow just yet, but he’s slated to play. Meanwhile RB Kalen Ballage (ankle/calf) is a game-time decision. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2020

Chargers’ RB Kalen Ballage, listed as questionable for Sunday with calf and ankle injuries, is not expected to play vs. the Bills, per source. It will leave the Chargers with RBs Austin Ekeler, Troymaine Pope and Josh Kelley. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2020

#Bengals RB Giovani Bernard, dealing with a concussion and listed as questionable, is expected to play today vs. the #Giants, source said. Important with Joe Mixon on IR. … Meanwhile, #Giants S Xavier McKinney will make his debut today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2020

Ravens' Pro Bowl TE Mark Andrews, a Type 1 diabetic, has tested positive for COVID-19, per source. Andrews is out for Tuesday night's game vs. the Steelers and will become at least the 11th Ravens player to go on the Reserve/COVID list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2020

#Colts QB Philip Rivers — who’s listed as questionable — looked good in his return to practice Friday and coach Frank Reich told me it doesn't look like Rivers’ injured toe will be an issue today against the #Titans. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 29, 2020

