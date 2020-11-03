Fantasy Football Week 9 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

Time is running out if your fantasy football team needs to make a late push for the postseason.

With injuries continuing to mount across the NFL, we’re sure plenty of people have to hit the waiver wire.

We’ll forewarn you there’s not much out there, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

Here are the players you’ll want to eye on the wire this week (based on players available in 65 percent or fewer of Yahoo! leagues).

Quarterback: Cam Newton, New England Patriots (63 percent owned in Yahoo! fantasy leagues)

Many understandably have grown frustrated with Newton and given up on him, which is why he’s increasingly available.

Here’s the thing, though: If you’re hitting the wire for quarterbacks, you’re probably streaming signal-callers in the first place. With that in mind, Newton was heating up in the second half against the Buffalo Bills before his game-altering fumble. Even with the fumble, it seems hard to believe he wouldn’t be trusted to carry the ball in the red zone.

Not to mention, the Patriots are facing the New York Jets on Monday. If there’s ever a rebound game to be had for Newton and the Patriots, it’s against the winless Jets.

Other quarterbacks to target: Teddy Bridgewater (CAR), Derek Carr (LV), Kirk Cousins (MIN)

Running back: Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills (55 percent owned)

There are no reliable running backs on the wire.

That said, it’s encouraging that Moss was getting so much action Sunday against the Patriots, though that probably was because their rush defense is porous. Nevertheless, Moss still amassed 14 carries for 81 yards.

Even if he’s splitting carries with Devin Singletary, Moss is a good option in that he’s garnering many of the goal line/red zone carries for Buffalo, as evidenced by his two touchdowns against New England.

Other running backs to target: Brian Hill (ATL), Adrian Peterson (DET), Damien Harris (NE)

Wide receiver: Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals (59 percent owned)

Kirk has reeled in two touchdown passes in each of his last two games. We promise you there’s no other production like that just sitting on the wire.

Sure, Kirk isn’t Kyler Murray’s top target. But he’s still an incredibly gifted receiver, and it seems clear he’s actually benefiting from the presence of DeAndre Hopkins, as Kirk now is facing far more favorable matchups.

Arizona’s coming off the bye, and next up is a matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Other wide receivers to target: Cole Beasley (BUF), Jerry Jeudy (DEN), Nelson Agholor (LV)

Tight end: Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears (58 percent owned)

We still have no clue what’s gotten into Graham this year, but he’s been legitimately good since leaving the Green Bay Packers.

Sure, his two receptions for 13 yards Sunday wasn’t anything special, but he has been fairly steady this season, grabbing four touchdowns so far.

With George Kittle now out for a while, Graham likely will be the best option to replace him.

Other tight ends to target: Eric Ebron (PIT), Dalton Schultz (DAL), Logan Thomas (WAS)

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hardiman/USA TODAY Sports Images