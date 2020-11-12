Francisco Lindor Rumors: These Are Strongest Candidates To Acquire Shortstop

It sounds like we shouldn’t count on Francisco Lindor donning a Cleveland Indians uniform when the 2021 Major League Baseball season begins.

MLB Network’s Jon Paul Morosi on Wednesday reported, citing sources, that the Indians are likely to trade Lindor over the offseason. The star shortstop is about to enter the last year of his contract, and Cleveland evidently isn’t hopeful about its chances to sign Lindor long term.

A deal for Lindor, per Morosi, isn’t imminent, though the four-time All-Star’s market likely will be robust once the Indians really start opening up the phone lines. As for potential landing spots, Morosi identifies the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals as the “strongest candidates.”

The Mets certainly could use an upgrade at shortstop, but as Morosi notes, the franchise first must arrange its front office under new owner Steve Cohen. Outfield also could be the priority for the Mets once they’re ready to wheel and deal.

As for the Yankees, their motivation to land Lindor surely will be impacted by D.J. LeMahieu. Should LeMahieu depart the Bronx in free agency, the Yanks theoretically could move Gleyber Torres over to second base while Lindor mans shortstop.