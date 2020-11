Look away, Capitals fans. This one might sting a little.

It’s been one month since Henrik Lundqvist agreed to a one-year deal with Washington. And he gave fans a sneak peek at his new gear Saturday on Instagram.

His new padding features the Caps logo over a fancy-looking “W” with white star embellishments.

Check it out:

Not too shabby.

Lundqvist spent 15 seasons with the New York Rangers before making his move to Washington.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images