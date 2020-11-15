Here’s ESPN’s Bold Prediction For Ravens-Patriots Primetime Game

Notching back-to-back wins for the first time this season won’t be an easy task for the Patriots on Sunday night.

New England is set to host the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens for a primetime tilt. The Ravens are coming of an impressive road win over the Indianapolis Colts, while the Patriots just barely edged out the winless New York Jets in Week 9.

This one has a chance to get ugly. New England is allowing the eighth most rushing yards per game and Baltimore currently is the NFL’s top rushing team (170.1 yards per game). ESPN’s Jamison Hensley believes Lamar Jackson and Co. will capitalize on this mismatch in a major way.

“The Ravens will score over 40 points for the first time this season,” Hensley cast as his bold prediction for Ravens-Patriots. “During Baltimore’s 10-game road win streak, quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore offense have averaged more points (32.3) than anyone else away from home. New England, which gave up 37 points last season to the Ravens, has a banged-up defense working on a short week.”

For Patriots fans searching for optimism in Week 10, perhaps the Ravens will fall victim to a trap game. Following its contest in New England, Baltimore will host the Tennessee Titans and then travel to Pittsburgh on a short week for a Week 12 “Thursday Night Football” matchup.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images