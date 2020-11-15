Patriots Vs. Ravens Live: Updates, Analysis, Highlights From Week 10 Matchup

9 a.m. ET: Greetings from Foxboro, Mass., where the 3-5 New England Patriots are preparing to host the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens on “Sunday Night Football.”

To bring everyone up to speed, here was the series of roster moves New England announced yesterday:

— Placed outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun on injured reserve

— Activated offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor off IR

— Elevated inside linebackers Terez Hall and Cassh Maluia from the practice squad

— Waived defensive tackle Nick Thurman

— Added tight end Jordan Thomas to the 53-man roster

— Signed fullback Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad

— Did not activate running back Sony Michel off IR

We’d still be a bit surprised if Thomas was active tonight considering he’s yet to practice with the Patriots. We’ll see whether Eluemunor is able to reclaim his starting right tackle spot from dominant rookie Mike Onwenu.

With Hall and Maluia up, there’s a chance Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin) could be inactive for the second straight week. Bentley is one of 16 Patriots players listed as questionable, along with:

S Terrence Brooks (illness)

S Cody Davis (calf)

DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)

K Nick Folk (back)

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)

RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest)

WR N’Keal Harry (concussion)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)

CB Jonathan Jones (illness)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

OLB John Simon (elbow)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)

OT Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

Harris said Friday he’s preparing himself to play, but he’ll be closer to a game-time decision, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

#Patriots RB Damien Harris, dealing with ankle and chest injuries, is hopeful to play tonight vs the #Ravens, source said. He’ll be closely monitored pre-game to make sure there are no setbacks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2020

With Michel not yet activated, the Patriots would be down to Rex Burkhead, James White and J.J. Taylor at running back if Harris can’t go.

Expect to see recently acquired wide receiver Isaiah Ford active for the first time. Defensive tackle Isaiah Mack also could make his Patriots debut.

The Ravens will be without star defensive end Calais Campbell, who leads them in sacks and has been one of the NFL’s top run defenders at his position, and could be missing No. 1 running back Mark Ingram. Ingram sat out the last two games with an ankle injury and did not practice Thursday or Friday.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. Click the link below to read our full game preview, and follow along here throughout the day for full pre- and in-game coverage from Foxboro.