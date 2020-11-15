NBA Rumors: Lakers And Thunder Nearing Trade Involving Dennis Schroder

NBA trade season has (unofficially) arrived.

The Lakers and Thunder are nearing a trade that would send guard Dennis Schroder to Los Angeles and the No. 28 pick in Wednesday’s draft to Oklahoma City, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Sunday, citing sources. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski added that Danny Green could head to the Thunder as part of the deal, which can be completed as soon as Monday.

Here’s Charania’s report:

The Lakers are engaged in active talks on a deal to acquire Oklahoma City’s Dennis Schröder, which would send No. 28 pick in Draft to the Thunder, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 15, 2020

And here’s Wojnarowski’s:

The Los Angeles Lakers are in advanced talks with Oklahoma City on a trade for guard Dennis Schroder, sources tell ESPN. Deal expected to include OKC acquiring LA’s pick at No. 28 in Wednesday’s draft. Deal can be completed at noon ET on Monday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

Lakers guard Danny Green and the No. 28 overall pick have been a focus of the trade discussions for Schroder, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/KOAcjyIked — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

Schroder-to-the-Lakers is well on course to be completed on Monday, sources tell ESPN. Rival teams in pursuit of the OKC guard have started moving onto new targets. The Lakers will land an impactful, versatile guard in pursuit of the franchise's title defense. https://t.co/KOAcjyIked — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

Schroder, one of the more underrated players in the NBA, would be a significant addition for the Lakers. The 27-year-old, who was traded to Oklahoma City during the 2018 offseason, averaged 18.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game last season.

He’ll be a free agent next offseason.

