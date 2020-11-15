NBA Rumors: Lakers And Thunder Nearing Trade Involving Dennis Schroder

NBA trade season has (unofficially) arrived.
The Lakers and Thunder are nearing a trade that would send guard Dennis Schroder to Los Angeles and the No. 28 pick in Wednesday’s draft to Oklahoma City, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Sunday, citing sources. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski added that Danny Green could head to the Thunder as part of the deal, which can be completed as soon as Monday.
Schroder, one of the more underrated players in the NBA, would be a significant addition for the Lakers. The 27-year-old, who was traded to Oklahoma City during the 2018 offseason, averaged 18.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game last season.
He’ll be a free agent next offseason.