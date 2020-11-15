Here Are Reported Scheduling Details Of New NBA Season, Plus Much More

The picture of the new NBA season is coming into focus

(That and much more, actually.)

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday shared a slew of NBA details for 2020, 2021 and beyond. Most notably, Wojnarowski reported key scheduling dates as well information the retention of the play-in tournament.

Get ready for a major Woj news dump:

Trade season begins Monday afternoon, sources tell ESPN. Teams were informed the NBA’s moratorium will end at noon ET and deals can begin to be consummated. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

Tentative schedule

December 22: Opening night.

All-Star Break (minus an ASG): March 5-10

May 16: Regular season ends

May 17-to-21: Play-in tournament for 7-to-10 seeds.

May 22: First-round playoffs

June 7: Conference semifinals

June 22: Conference Finals

July 8-22: NBA Finals — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

Sources: $109.1M salary cap and $132.6M luxury tax for 2020-2021 season. Same as last season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

Sources: Projected future salary cap and tax. 2021-2022: $112.M and $136.6M; 2022-2023: $115.7M and $140M and 2023-2024: $119.2M and $144.9M — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

The NBA and NBPA have agreed that each side will have the right to terminate the Collective Bargaining Agreement following the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons, sources tell ESPN. There was already a mutual option to terminate following 2022-2023 season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

The Play-in Tournament still needs to be approved by the Board of Governors, but that is a formality, per sources: No. 7 and No. 8 seeds need to win once to stay in playoffs; No. 9 and No. 10 seeds need to win twice to move up into field. Tentative dates of event: May 17-21. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

While the start of the 2020-21 NBA season still is over a month away, fans can look forward to trades and contract extensions taking place as early as Monday. With the NBA draft set for Wednesday night, it’s probably safe to expect multiple trades to go down.

