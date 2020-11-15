Here Are Reported Scheduling Details Of New NBA Season, Plus Much More

The picture of the new NBA season is coming into focus
(That and much more, actually.)
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday shared a slew of NBA details for 2020, 2021 and beyond. Most notably, Wojnarowski reported key scheduling dates as well information the retention of the play-in tournament.
Get ready for a major Woj news dump:
While the start of the 2020-21 NBA season still is over a month away, fans can look forward to trades and contract extensions taking place as early as Monday. With the NBA draft set for Wednesday night, it’s probably safe to expect multiple trades to go down.