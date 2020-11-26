Is Patrick Mahomes On Tom Brady’s Level Already? Chiefs QB Offers His Take

In just a few years in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes already has firmly established himself as one of the game’s elite quarterbacks.

But is he at Tom Brady’s level just yet? The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback doesn’t think so.

The Chiefs on Sunday will travel to face Brady on his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Naturally, that’s led to all sorts of lines of questioning about how Mahomes compares to Brady.

“I don’t know if I’m on his level yet,” Mahomes said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “He’s someone that’s a global star. For me, I just try to be myself and put in the work and try to win games. All that other stuff kind of comes with it. I just try to be a normal guy and live it up with my teammates and have fun doing it.”

While that’s a nice, humble, take by Mahomes, he’s kind of wrong — at least in the present moment — right? In terms of pure skill, Mahomes is lapping Brady at this point in his career. And when you take Brady’s mental gaffes this season into account, you could argue Mahomes beats Brady in the intellect department.

But, of course, he has a long way to go to surpassing Brady in the career success metric.

All of this, though, really is subjective.

Chiefs-Bucs kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images