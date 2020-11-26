Hockey East Matchups Headline Big Weekend Of College Sports On NESN Networks

If you love college sports, then you’ll want to tune in to the NESN networks this weekend.

It all starts Friday with a women’s Hockey East matchup between Providence College and No. 7 Boston College, followed by a pair of men’s Hockey East tilts, both of which will feature nationally ranked clubs in UMass-Amherst and Boston College.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

Next up is a loaded Saturday, headlined by two additional Hockey East matchups between No. 11 UMass Lowell and No. 16 Northeastern, and No. 2 Boston College versus No. 7 UMass.

Also included in this weekend’s slate of games is college football between Duke and Georgia Tech, as well as ACC men’s basketball.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.

Friday, Nov. 27

2 p.m. — Women’s Hockey East: Providence at Boston College (NESN)

5:30 p.m. — ACC Men’s Basketball: North Florida at NC State (NESN+)

6 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: UMass At Boston College (NESN+)

8 p.m. — ACC Men’s Basketball: Mercer at Georgia Tech (NESN+)

Saturday, Nov. 28

3:30 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: UMass Lowell at Northeastern (NESN)

4:30 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Boston College at UMass (NESN+)

Schedule subject to change. For the latest updates, check out the NESN TV Schedule here.



