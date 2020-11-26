NFL Rumors: Larry Fitzgerald Tests Positive For COVID-19, Won’t Play Vs. Patriots

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report Thursday from NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

Fitzgerald will not play Sunday against the New England Patriots.

It remains to be seen whether any additional Cardinals players will test positive or be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as close contacts.

Fitzgerald has 43 catches for 336 yards in 10 games this season as part of a talented Arizona receiving corps that also features DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk and Andy Isabella.

The 37-year-old has not missed a game since 2014 and has missed just six since he entered the NFL in 2004. A likely Hall of Famer, he ranks second all-time in receptions and receiving yards behind Jerry Rice.